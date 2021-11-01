Anzeige
Montag, 01.11.2021
Ausbruch nach News! Neuer Star am EV-Himmel beginnt zu leuchten!
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Tradegate
01.11.21
12:35 Uhr
8,600 Euro
+0,200
+2,38 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.11.2021 | 12:01
73 Leser
Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital

DJ Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital 01-Nov-2021 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 31 October 2021 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,034,354 ordinary GBP1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that turns residual materials into secondary raw materials. By doing so we play a part in transitioning from a linear economy and help drive the progress needed to halt climate change. We have over 6,500 employees working from 165 operating sites in six countries across Europe and UK. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, a reduction in carbon emissions and as a consequence helping to slow global warming. At Renewi we contribute towards a cleaner, more circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  125625 
EQS News ID:  1245040 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245040&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
