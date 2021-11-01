-Canadian Company Aims To Provide Best in Class Gaming Technology in Canada-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has formally submitted its application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the "AGCO") to become a fully registered Gaming Related Supplier - Manufacturer.

As the holder of a Gaming Related Supplier - Manufacturer license, FansUnite would be able to provide Chameleon, its full service, proprietary sports, esports and casino white label gaming platform, to other AGCO approved operators.

This past August, the Canadian government approved Bill C-218, paving the way for provincial and territorial governments to manage single-event sports betting and licensing in their respective jurisdictions. Ontario, Canada's largest province, is the first to move forward with accepting applications from external iGaming operators.

"As a Canadian grown company, we've been looking forward to the day where we can operate in our home country," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Ontario's success will set the framework and serve as the blueprint for how the rest of the provinces could approach regulated gaming. That said, we are eager to be a part of that success."

FansUnite currently holds B2B and B2C licenses from numerous gaming commissions, including top tier jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Malta.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward- looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events such as; FansUnite's ability to fulfill technology needs with its platform; receiving gaming related licenses from the AGCO; business development plans of FansUnite; legal framework; the Company's unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and influence of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward- looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101500