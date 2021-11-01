Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Craftport Cannabis Corp. (CSE: CFT) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's official name change from Benchmark Botanics Inc. to Craftport Cannabis Corp., including a ticker symbol change, has been finalized. Effective today, the Company will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new ticker symbol, CFT.

The Company's name change is intended to assist in redefining the Company's brand, which is an important step in its transformation into a premium craft cannabis licensed producer. The Company's new website can be found at www.craftportcannabis.com.

About Craftport Cannabis

Craftport Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis licensed producer based in British Columbia. The Company intends to focus on the Canadian premium craft cannabis recreational market by initially utilizing an asset light model. It intends to leverage legacy roots and know how in order to introduce unique genetics and strains to the Canadian market.

For more information about Craftport Cannabis, please refer to information available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website.

Mike Cosic

Chief Executive Officer

Craftport Cannabis Corp.

mike.c@craftportcannabis.com

416-723-2103

