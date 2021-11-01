Anzeige
WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Tradegate
01.11.21
08:08 Uhr
25,910 Euro
-0,470
-1,78 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2021 | 12:17
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 01, 2021(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:

  • The 28th Annual Meeting of the Huntington Study Group (Virtual), November 4 - 6, 2021

    • David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will present an overview of the ongoing clinical trials of AMT-130 in Huntington's Disease, HD-GeneTRX-1 and -2, and participate in a Q&A session on Friday, November 5th at 3:15 p.m. ET.

    • An encore poster presentation entitled, "Demographics and healthcare resource utilization (HRU) in US patients with Huntington's Disease: data from the Huntington's Disease Burden of Illness (HDBOI) study" will also be available to view at the Poster Pavilion to registered participants.


  • Virtual Neuroscience 2021 - 50th Annual Meeting, November 8 - 11, 2021

    • Corlieve academic collaborator, Valeria Crepel, Ph.D., will present an encore presentation "CL002, An AAV9 vector expressing engineered miRNA targeting knockdown of GluK2-containing kainite receptors as a novel gene therapy approach for treating intractable temporal lobe epilepsy" on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET, Session P152: Antiepileptic Therapies IV.

  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 15 - 17, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team, including Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, November 17th.

    • A fireside chat with Mr. Kapusta will take place the same day from 10:40 to 11:10 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with severe genetic diseases of the central nervous system

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
