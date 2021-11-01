RHIZEN'S PARP INHIBITOR EFFORTS ARE PART OF A LARGER DDR PLATFORM THAT ALSO INCLUDES AN EARLY STAGE POL?-DIRECTED PROGRAM; PLATFORM ENABLES PROPRIETARY IN-HOUSE COMBINATIONS

Rhizen Pharma commences dosing in a phase I/Ib trial to evaluate its novel PARP inhibitor (RP12146) in patients with advanced cancers.

Rhizen indicated that RP12146 has comparable preclinical activity vis-à-vis approved PARP inhibitors and shows improved preclinical safety that it expects will translate in the clinic.

The two-part multi-center phase I/Ib study is being conducted in Europe and is designed to initially determine safety, tolerability and MTD/RP2D of RP12146 and to subsequently assess its anti-tumor activity in expansion cohorts with HRR mutation-enriched ES-SCLC, ovarian and breast cancer patients.

RP12146 is part of a larger DDR platform at Rhizen that includes a preclinical-stage Pol? inhibitor program; the DDR platform enables novel, proprietary, in-house combinations

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG (Rhizen), a Switzerland-based privately held, clinical-stage oncology inflammation-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has commenced dosing in a multi-center, phase I/Ib trial to evaluate its novel poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor (RP12146) in patients with advanced solid tumors. This two-part multi-center phase I/Ib study is being conducted in Europe and has been designed to initially determine safety, tolerability, maximum tolerated dose (MTD), and/or recommended phase II dose (RP2D) of RP12146 and to subsequently assess its anti-tumor activity in expansion cohorts with HRR mutation-enriched ES-SCLC, ovarian and breast cancer patients.

Rhizen indicated that RP12146 has shown preclinical activity and efficacy comparable to the approved PARP inhibitor Olaparib, and shows improved safety as seen in the preclinical IND-enabling toxicology studies; an advantage that Rhizen hopes will translate in the clinical studies. Rhizen also announced that its PARP program is part of a larger DNA Damage Response (DDR) platform effort, which includes a preclinical-stage polymerase theta (Pol?) inhibitor program. Rhizen expects the platform to enable novel proprietary combinations of its PARP and Pol? assets given the mechanistic synergy and opportunity across PARP resistant/refractory settings.

"PARP inhibitors are a great success story in the DNA damage response area, but they are not without safety concerns that have limited realization of their full potential. Although our novel PARP inhibitor is competing in a crowded space, we expect its superior preclinical safety to translate into the clinic which will differentiate our program and allow us to extend its application beyond the current landscape of approved indications and combinations", said Swaroop Vakkalanka, Founder CEO of Rhizen Pharma. Swaroop also added that "Our PARP program is foundational for our DDR platform efforts and will be the backbone for several novel proprietary combinations that we hope to bring into development going forward.

About Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG.:

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel oncology inflammation therapeutics. Since its establishment in 2008, Rhizen has created a diverse pipeline of proprietary drug candidates targeting several cancers and immune associated cellular pathways.

Rhizen has proven expertise in the PI3K modulator space with the discovery of our first PI3Kd CK1e asset Umbralisib, that has been successfully developed commercialized in MZL FL by our licensing partner TG Therapeutics (TGTX) in USA. Beyond this, Rhizen has a deep oncology inflammation pipeline spanning discovery to phase II clinical development stages.

Rhizen is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. For additional information, please visit https://www.rhizen.com/

