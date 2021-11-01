DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 1 November 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share.
The details are set out as follows:
Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: In the month of October 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 30,000,000 H-Share related convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 1,614,639 shares, accounting for 0.02% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share related convertible bonds in this month. As of 31 October 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,572,000,000 H-Share related convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 402,026,822 shares, accounting for 4.28% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share related convertible bonds in this month.
Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 31 October 2021, the amount of H-Share related convertible bonds not yet converted was HKD 421,000,000, accounting for 5.27% of the total number of H-Share related convertible bonds issued.
I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds
On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "H-share convertible bonds").
On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-Shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000.
II. Changes in Share Capital
From 01 October 2021 to 31 October 2021, the changes in the Company's share capital were as follows:
Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Press Contact:
01.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1245119 01.11.2021