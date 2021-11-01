In June alone, new PV additions totaled 406 MW. Feed-in tariffs were reduced by another 1.4%.From pv magazine Germany Germany registered the addition of 406.4 MW of new PV capacity in September, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 434.5 MW in August this year, and 388 MW in September 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, developers connected over 4 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.5 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 56.5 GW at the end of September. More than 321.6 MW of September's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...