Montag, 01.11.2021
Ausbruch nach News! Neuer Star am EV-Himmel beginnt zu leuchten!
WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 
Frankfurt
01.11.21
08:06 Uhr
36,400 Euro
-0,600
-1,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2021 | 13:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Daniel Ejderberg appointed as Enento Group's new CIO

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 2.00 P.M. EET

Daniel Ejderbergappointed as Enento Group's new CIO

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has appointed Daniel Ejderberg as CIO and a member of the Executive Management Team. He will start in his position on 1 February 2022.

Daniel Ejderberg has a long-term experience in IT management and development positions in various companies. Since 2020 he has served in the Swedish insurance company Folksam, first in different IT C-level positions and from 2021 as Head of Business Area Private in Folksam Life. He holds an M.Sc. in Computer Science and Engineering from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

The Group's current CIO Jörgen Olofsson will leave the company on 25 November 2021. Jari Julin, Head of IT Operations, has been appointed as the acting CIO and a member of the Management Team. Jari Julin will continue in this position until Daniel Ejderberg starts.

"Enento Group is a very interesting and established company with a strong and clear digital business. I look forward to getting to know the company and offering on a deeper level and to contribute with my experience within business-oriented IT management. Enento as a company has a great growth potential on the Nordic market and I am looking forward to being part of the journey ahead", Daniel Ejderberg says.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Elina Stråhlman
Acting CEO, CFO
Tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
