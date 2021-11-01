F-star Therapeutics, Inc.: F-star Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 10, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021(NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, announced today that the Company will hold a conference call and webcast on November 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST to review third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.



To access the call, participants may join via a live webcast on the Investors & News section of the F-star Therapeutics website, under Events and Presentations. To join by phone, participants may dial the following numbers at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call:

US/Canada: 1-833-471-0868 International: 1-914-987-7751 United Kingdom: 800 0288438 or 0203 1070289

A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days from the call and may be accessed in the Investors & News/Events and Presentationssection on the F-star Therapeutics website.

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (collectively with its subsidiaries, "F-star" or the "Company") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer. F-star is pioneering the use of tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies to create a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. The Company has four second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics in the clinic, each directed against some of the most promising IO targets in drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137. F-star's proprietary antibody discovery platform is protected by an extensive intellectual property estate. F-star has over 500 granted patents and pending patent applications relating to its platform technology and product pipeline. The Company has attracted multiple partnerships with biopharma targeting the significant unmet needs across several disease areas, including oncology, immunology, and CNS.

For more information visit https://www.f-star.com/and follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

