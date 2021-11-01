Jerash Holdings to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on November 10; Host Conference Call on November 11

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release the financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the following day.

Call Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)

Conference ID: 470920

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,500 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

CONTACT:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980

jsfetcu@pondel.com

