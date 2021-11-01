Halberd Corporation: Halberd Successfully Eradicates IL-6, a Critical Factor in PTSD, CTE & Alzheimer's Disease

Elevated levels of IL-6 are believed to be causal factors in PTSD, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, & Alzheimer's Disease.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) successfully eradicated 100% of IL-6 from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Through its patented extracorporeal process in combination with its patent-pending laser eradication process, IL-6 was virtually eliminated in as little as three minutes of laser radiation exposure. Elevated levels of IL-6 in CSF have been linked to various neurological disorders.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Chief Technology Officer of Halberd Corporation and a board certified attending neurologist remarked, "The spontaneous production of IL-6 has been shown to be significantly higher in PTSD patients. This has directly correlated with PTSD symptom severity within the PTSD patient group. Practicing psychiatrists have stated they believe that the precisely controlled elimination of IL-6 and other inflammatory cytokines in CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) could be a very major breakthrough against PTSD and suicidal depression. Our recent breakthrough historic achievements with our university partners, position us to achieve that goal in medical practice."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, added, "This is the next step in our march towards finding effective treatments for PTSD, CTE and Alzheimer's Disease. Previously, we successfully eliminated Phosphorylated Tau from CSF, the primary building block of neurofibrillary tangles associated with Alzheimer's Disease. Now that the quality problems have been eliminated from our purchased materials, we expect rapid progress ahead toward the final steps with these historic accomplishments.

"The next steps in our research program include verification testing related to IL-6 elimination from CSF, then moving on to eliminating Tumor Necrosis Factor - Alpha (TNF-α) and ultimately Glutamate from CSF. When we successfully eliminate these pathogens, we will approach the military for endorsement/support. Meanwhile, our longer term objective is to continue to focus on the eradication of the remaining pathogens from CSF and blood plasma related to Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Lou Gehrig's Disease, Epilepsy and Obesity."

