Sune Nielsen Will Join Worksome as VP of Customer Success, Helping Large Enterprise Customers to Employ A Flexible Workforce

Freelancer management platform, Worksome, today announced the appointment of Sune Nielsen as Vice President of Customer Success. Nielsen joins the fast-growing organization from Google, where he spent the past 15 years managing global enterprise accounts and fostering sector growth.

"The corporate landscape is changing rapidly and I believe Worksome is providing a platform that is going to become absolutely essential as the way we hire and retain talent evolves," stated Nielsen. "I'm looking forward to partnering with their enterprise customers to develop a strategy for how they can best utilize a freelancer talent base."

As part of Nielsen's role at the company, he will be in charge of working with Worksome's largest customer accounts, including top Fortune 500s along with major agency partners. Nielsen will also work to expand the team, opening up new positions within the greater customer success function.

"Sune's track record of success at Google, especially in the agency vertical, will provide the experience needed to help manage our rapidly growing customer base," said Worksome CEO, Morten Petersen. "We're looking forward to having Sune drive our customer success strategy and having him as a part of our leadership team.

Nielsen's addition to the team comes during a period of high growth for the company, which has almost 4 X'd its revenues over the last 12 months. The company plans to add an additional 100+ employees over the next year. Worksome raised a 13M Series A to scale the company in May 2021. For more information on Worksome, please visit www.worksome.com.

About Worksome:

Worksome is a global work platform that allows enterprise companies to compliantly hire and manage large freelance and contractor workforces. Easing the complexities associated with finding and retaining a contract worklayer, Worksome provides access to skilled, screened professionals while also managing the regulatory, HR and payment processes, giving enterprises the ability to integrate freelancers into their workforce quickly and efficiently.

By connecting top contract talent with leading Fortune 500 companies, Worksome is helping to make the flexible future of work a reality for both corporations and workers. Worksome is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, New York, New York and London, UK. For more information, visit www.worksome.com.

