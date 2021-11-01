As the largest producer of clean energy in the nation and the largest utility company by customer count, Exelon has a long record of advocating for ambitious policies to address the urgent climate crisis. Following President Biden's announcement of a Build Back Better framework and as COP26 commences in Glasgow, Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon, issued the following statement:

"As world leaders convene in Glasgow for COP26 to address the climate crisis, the need for America to take action has never been more urgent. The bipartisan infrastructure agreement and the policy framework for Build Back Better legislation will make us more competitive globally, spur innovation and support good-paying jobs, protect current and future generations from the worst impacts of climate change and cement America's leadership on one of the most pressing challenges and opportunities -- of our time. The time to act is now, and we encourage lawmakers to pass these critical policies into law.

Passing both measures would represent the most consequential climate and clean energy legislation in the U.S. to date. To advance support for these policies, Exelon most recently joined with several coalitions, including climate NGO's and the business community, in calling on Congress to act. Recent examples of calls-to-action can be found HERE and HERE.

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company's Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

