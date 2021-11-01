Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a new drill program to recover macrodiamonds at the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in southwestern Québec. The drill program is contracted with Forage DCB Drilling Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec to complete 1,500 m of HQ (64 mm diameter) core drilling.

The core will provide the kimberlite for the recovery of macrodiamonds by testing at an independent Canadian laboratory. Following this drill program, Tres-Or anticipates recovering all diamonds greater than 0.450 mm in diameter, from a mini-bulk sample total weight in excess of 10 tonnes.

Tres-Or's previous sampling programs at Guigues have established that the kimberlite carries closely comparable indicator mineral chemistry and microdiamond populations to De Beers' Victor Diamond Mine in northern Ontario, as well as demonstrating that more than 75% of Guigues microdiamonds lack the impurity nitrogen (Type II) similar to most of the largest high value diamonds ever produced around the world. For further information, refer to Tres-Or news releases dated May 5th, April 6th, and January 5th, 2021, for details on Guigues indicator minerals, microdiamond counts, and Type II abundance.

[Note: Type II diamonds are defined as lacking nitrogen; they are equivalent to Type IIa diamonds which are additionally defined as lacking trace boron impurities which results in a blue color, such as the famous Hope diamond. Nitrogen measurements were conducted by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services (SRC) on all Guigues +0.150 mm microdiamonds, using the industry-standard technique of micro-Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR). SRC does not report boron, thus all analyses lacking nitrogen are reported as Type II.]

Note that although the recovery of Type II microdiamonds from the Guigues Kimberlite is suggestive of the occurrence of larger stones, this does not mean that the Guigues Kimberlite will necessarily host large Type II diamonds.

About Tres-Or Resources Ltd.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for diamonds and gold resources in the Témiscamingue and Abitibi regions of Québec and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TRS". Additional information related to the Company is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website (www.tres-or.com).

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific content in this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Dr. Harrison O. Cookenboo, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., P.Geo., the Company's independent Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101), Mr. Gordon N. Henriksen, P.Geo. (OGQ #451) the Company's Geologist who is a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), and Ms. Laura Lee Duffett, P.Geo., President and CEO, who is a non-independent Qualified Person, all of whom have reviewed and approved this news release.

