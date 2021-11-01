HMNC Holding GmbH: HMNC Brain Health Appoints Head of Regulatory Affairs

Dr. Katarina Jelic Maiboe brings significant global regulatory affairs experience to the executive management team

MUNICH, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health ("HMNC" or the "company"), a clinical-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Katarina Jelic Maiboe as Head of Regulatory Affairs, effective November 1, 2021.



Dr. Maiboe is an industry veteran who will play a critical role in driving HMNC's commercial strategy and achieving key regulatory approvals. Dr. Maiboe brings broad senior-level regulatory experience from early phase development projects to life-cycle management, with an extensive and proven track record for accomplishing global regulatory approvals worldwide.

Dr. Maiboe joins HMNC from a role as Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs at Ascendis Pharma A/S. Previously, she held several senior global regulatory affairs roles at Novo Nordisk. Dr. Maiboe holds a Ph.D. and Master of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Copenhagen.

HMNC Brain Health CEO, Benedikt von Braunmühl, said, "Dr. Maiboe is a proven leader in managing regulatory strategy and provides critical expertise as we progress our clinical pipeline and growth agenda. HMNC is committed to delivering critical mental health treatments through a novel precision psychiatry approach, and we are honored to welcome her to our growing team."

"I am excited for the unique opportunity to join the HMNC Brain Health team and lead the regulatory process to further develop personalized therapies to treat people with mental health disorders and reduce the immense individual burden," said Dr. Maiboe.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a biotech company pioneering in developing personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). HMNC Brain Health is located at one of the leading European biotech hubs in Munich and backed by renowned family offices. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

Media contacts:



Alexander Schmidt

Anne Donohoe

Investor contacts:

Tim Regan / Rory Rumore

+1 347-487-6788 / +1 347-237-9998

hmnc@kcsa.com



