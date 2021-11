AS PRFoods announces the change in the financial calendar for 2020/2021 published on 15.10.2020. The consolidate audited report for the financial year 2020/2021 will be published on the 5th of November 2021 (the previously announced publication time was in week 43).

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

