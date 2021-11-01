

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), a global advisory, broking, and solutions company, on Monday said it signed an agreement to buy the remaining 51 percent shares from Anemone Holdings Private Ltd and Rohit Jain in Willis Towers Watson India.



Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International, WTW, commented:' Acquiring 100 percent ownership of WTW India will enable us to further capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in this market and to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of our clients in India.'



The latest move by the London-based Willis Towers follows the recent regulatory changes made by the Indian government which allow the acquirer to own up to 100 percent of WTW India.



WTW currently owns 49 percent of Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (WTW India).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de