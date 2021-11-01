BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 1
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired from the Board of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc with effect from 31 October 2021.
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
1 November 2021
END
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de