BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired from the Board of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc with effect from 31 October 2021.

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



1 November 2021



