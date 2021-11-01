FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The $11.9 trillion global healthcare industry is in the early stages of a massive upheaval. Frustrated by a lack of information and reliability from their current insurers - and utterly confusing billing systems that are nearly impossible to navigate - North Americans have begun taking their healthcare into their own hands...and in a powerful way. But one relatively new company in this space - thanks to its powerful Artificial Intelligence platform, strong leadership team and the imminent launch of its new healthcare app - could offer investors the best way to play this growing trend for maximum upside potential. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

That company is Treatment.com International (TRUE; TREIF) a disruptive healthcare technology firm that is harnessing the power of AI to help individuals improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Treatment.com is led by its founder and CEO John Fraser - a true healthcare software pioneer who previously founded and led a healthcare IT company that was acquired for $1.2 billion.

Personalized Healthcare Solution for Consumers

Treatment.com's remarkably bright future is thanks in large part to its development of the most personalized, intelligent healthcare AI on the planet.

For five years, Treatment.com's global team of doctors and engineers trained their Treatment's Global Library Of Medicine (GLM) driven AI to think like a doctor...And it was so effective that the University of Minnesota Medical School licensed it to teach and test their medical students.

The company's AI health assistant app - beta releasing to an exclusive group of consumers in Late 2021 - is known as CARA, and it has been designed to help both caregivers and consumers the power to stay on top of their health and the health of their families.

CARA learns from the consumer's medical profile, wearable data and individual tracking data. CARA then leverages the insights and recommendations developed by the company's proprietary AI to build easy and supportive tools to help ensure great health.

The CARA app also offers a comprehensive health and wellness tracking and analytics platform that integrates seamlessly with wearable devices (such as Apple Watch or Fitbit) and should allow the company to efficiently capitalize on the multi-trillion-dollar wellness industry.

CARA allows for personalized, intelligent follow up with consumers. Working with the University of Minnesota Medical School, Treatment.com brought together the best doctors and engineers from around the world to teach CARA how to think like a doctor and provide a more accurate recommendation than any other digital tool on the market.

Eying Multiple Revenue Streams

Despite all the hype around telehealth, medical apps are projected to grow much more quickly over the next half decade, and Treatment.com is one of the very few companies that is laser focused on this category. It is this rapidly-growing market - and, in particular, the hottest individual segment of that market - that Treatment.com is now emerging.

Compared to other companies in the space - many of which are still privately held - Treatment.com would appear to offer investors an attractive, early-stage investment opportunity in a company that has the potential for significant growth in valuation.

A Multi-Pronged Approach To A New Market

There's no question that a number of attractive opportunities for investment success are now presenting themselves as the $11.9 trillion healthcare industry is upended by massive changes in consumer behavior.

It's important to remember, however, that Treatment.com is not simply a telemedicine company looking to capitalize on increasing consumer desire for more convenient healthcare options. Instead, Treatment.com's CARA app - powered by its proprietary AI - is a game-changing healthcare solution that comes along at precisely the right time...and delivers powerful, much-sought-after information and care in a way unlike any other company's product is currently capable of.

From an investment standpoint, in addition to the market opportunity and potential comparables in the space, there are additional criteria to consider when evaluating any investment. When looking to identify the best of these potentially lucrative investment opportunities, investors should focus on those companies that have this edge.

It's critical that a company have an asset that differentiates them from others in the industry. In the case of Treatment.com International (TRUE; TREIF) that huge differentiator is the company's 100%-owned, AI-driven engine - its CARA app - which personalizes the caregiving experience in ways none of its competitors is currently capable of.

Other companies leveraging technology to transform entire industries:

Technology is changing everything, from healthcare to transportation and beyond. And not only has Quantumscape (QS) has been an exciting stock for early-in investors to own, but it's built on a foundation that makes every bit of sense in today's EV battery market. Li-ion batteries come with a suite of clear disadvantages, including capacity, peak charge deterioration over time, overheating, and the necessity for serious cooling systems. A huge plus for automakers and consumers alike.

And thanks to this, the most exciting new frontier for EV makers is now the solid-state battery, which uses a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid or polymer and can deliver two to 10 times the energy density of lithium-ion.

Advertising is evolving, as well. And Trade Desk (TTD) is leading the charge. This industry is growing well beyond social media. In fact, by far, the fastest-growing segment of the digital advertising industry is "programmatic advertising", which promises to put ads directly in front of consumers using high-speed computers and the ultimate in algorithmic science. And Trade Desk is positioning itself to reap the benefits of this fast-growing segment.

Trade Desk is a company that lets advertisers buy digital ads across a multitude of different publishers in an advertising world that has undergone a lot of changes. This upstart has already been one of huge rewards for investors who have stuck with it long enough.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

dramatic rise to popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the growing need for video communications in not only the workplace, but also in the healthcare sector. By keeping people connected without going into the office, Zoom may have just contributed to helping slow the spread of COVID-19. But it's only just getting started. Zoom Video Communications has already made major waves, even being featured on Saturday Night Live, and now it's eyeing an even bigger market, partnering with healthcare practices. One, in particular, Pike Creek Psychological Center, has used Zoom to consolidate telehealth, phone and chat using zoom. Judi Willetts, Ph.D., the center's co-director

highlighting

some of its own issues, including connectivity issues, limited functionality with other programs, and more.

From its COVID-19 initiatives to its FitBit product, Alphabet (GOOGL) is committed to helping the world live its healthiest life. Perhaps even more importantly, however, it is working on key technology that will help physicians optimize their time and make better choices along the way.

Google's Care Studio is just one of its healthcare products. It is a brand-new software solution that will help doctors digitize patient records while keeping this important data private and secure. In a blog post, Google explains, "Care Studio streamlines key clinician workflows so that teams can quickly get the information they need to care for patients. It brings together patient records from the multiple EHRs an organization uses - giving clinicians a centralized view of patient data and the ability to search across these records."

Apple (AAPL) is another innovator that has taken on a number of different industries. From physical products to its approach to media and beyond, there's no doubt that Apple is well-deserving of its $2.47 valuation. But it hasn't stopped there. Though say may overlook Apple as a major player in the world of healthcare, its iWatch and associated applications are invaluable tools in monitoring individuals' health.

Apple has taken a great approach to this massive industry. From its efforts to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations to its Fitness+ app, Apple. is making waves in the future of health. In fact, just recently, the company announced that it will be expanding Apple Fitness+ services to include a number of new workouts, group sessions and even meditation features.

By. Brandon Foley

