Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that due to a scheduling conflict, the Company has changed the date of its third quarter 2021 financial results press release to Thursday, November 11, 2021, prior to market open.

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (ET) the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:



Time Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET Hosts Philip McHugh, Chief Executive Officer and Director Izzy Dawood, Chief Financial Officer Webcast Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides Dial in 877-407-3037 (U.S. toll-free) 215-268-9852 (International)

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020 and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Contacts:

Media

Kate Aldridge

kate.aldridge@paysafe.com

+44 750 079 7547

Investors

Kirsten Nielsen

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com

+1 (646) 901-3140