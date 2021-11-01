Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) welcomes Alex Blanco as CEO of Insurance to lead the growth and development of its insurance business.

Vantage was established in late 2020 and began writing reinsurance risk on January 1, 2021, through its Bermuda Class 4 company, Vantage Risk Ltd. The Bermuda carrier has since expanded its offering to include select insurance products. In the US, Vantage launched a US surplus lines carrier, Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company, enabling certain US risks to be written on A- (Excellent)/Financial Size Category XII AM Best rated paper.

Alex is a seasoned Insurance professional with over 25 years of industry experience across Professional and Specialty lines of business. Most recently he was Chief Underwriting Officer Specialty, Americas at AXA XL after serving as Chief Underwriting Officer Professional E&O and Cyber Insurance for XL Insurance, and as a Managing Director of XL Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Vantage CEO Greg Hendrick said, "we are very excited for Alex to lead our talented and growing Insurance team at Vantage. His exceptional underwriting acumen, proven leadership ability and informed insights will provide great value as we build out our insurance offerings to address the increasingly-complex needs of our clients."

About Vantage:

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) is a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid.

The Carlyle Group and Hellman Friedman, global investment firms with successful track records and experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors.

Disclaimer:

The information contained herein is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, any particular insurance product. No insurance product is offered or will be sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such state or jurisdiction. Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company is not licensed in all states, and products are not available other than through a licensed surplus lines broker. Vantage Risk Ltd. is not licensed, or otherwise authorized, to conduct business in the United States and does not engage in or transact any business in the United States. Business is written in Vantage Risk Ltd. through Bermuda brokers only. Insurance policies issued by these entities are not protected or guaranteed by state insurance guaranty associations or insolvency funds.

For more information, please visit www.vantagerisk.com/.

