Buttock Augmentation Market Expected to Reach $11.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 21.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in aesthetic consciousness among the population about their physical appearance, high social media influence, and rise in disposable income in the field of aesthetics drive the growth of the global buttock augmentation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Buttock Augmentation Market by Product (Buttock Implants, Buttock Injections, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Aesthetic clinics, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030." According to the report, the global buttock augmentation industry generated $1.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $11.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in aesthetic consciousness among the population about their physical appearance, high social media influence, and rise in disposable income in the field of aesthetics drive the growth of the global buttock augmentation market. Moreover, new technological advancements and improvements in the existing products of the silicone butt implant for buttock augmentation and reconstruction present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13710

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Buttock Augmentation Market?

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global buttock augmentation market, owing to disruptions in the supply chain for various dietary supplements.

All the manufacturing hub were temporarily shut down during lockdown, due to which, the ongoing and scheduled surgical procedures were delayed or canceled, which hampered the buttock augmentation market to an extent.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Buttock Augmentation Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13710?reqfor=covid

The buttock implants segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the buttock implants segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for half of the global buttock augmentation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This attribute to the rise aesthetic consciousness among people. Increased buttock deformities due to aging and unhealthy lifestyle are major factors which drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the buttock injections segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to less invasive nature of injections as compared to other surgical procedures.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global buttock augmentation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that people get more support from healthcare professionals & experts, closer monitoring, and greater safety. Moreover, the aesthetic clinics segment is also expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13710

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global buttock augmentation market, owing to technological advancements and an increase in the number of people opting for market procedures. The region has high cosmetic awareness, and the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures has also increased. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading Market Players:-

Abbvie Inc.

Dermax Co. Ltd.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Implantech

Polytech Health

Shandong Chenguang Biochem Technology Co. Ltd.

Sientra Inc.

Silimed

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/buttocks-augmentation-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Paclitaxel-eluting Stent Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Hysteroscope Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Interventional Oncology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Intraosseous Infusion Device Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Orthopedic Consumables Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg