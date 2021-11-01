EQS Group-News: Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Westpac Banking Corporation: Announces $3.5 billion off-market share buy-back



01.11.2021 / 14:31





Westpac Banking Corporation

Westpac announces $3.5 billion off-market share buy-back

The announcement can be viewed at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9245Q_1-2021-11-1.pdf

Appendix 3C - Notification of buy-back

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9245Q_2-2021-11-1.pdf

Westpac off-market share buy-back information flyer

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9245Q_3-2021-11-1.pdf

