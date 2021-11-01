EQS Group-News: Westpac Banking Corporation
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Westpac Banking Corporation
2021 Full Year Financial Results
The announcement can be viewed at:
Westpac 2021 Full Year Financial Results Announcement
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9237Q_1-2021-11-1.pdf
Westpac announces 2021 Full Year Result Media Release
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9237Q_2-2021-11-1.pdf
Westpac 2021 Full Year Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9237Q_3-2021-11-1.pdf
Westpac 2021 Full Year Results email to shareholders
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9237Q_4-2021-11-1.pdf
Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
1st November 2021
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
1245152 01.11.2021