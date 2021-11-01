

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), a media, marketing, and corporate communications holding company, said on Monday that it has appointed Daryl Simm as President and Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position, with immediate effect.



Simm who joined Omnicom in 1998, has served as Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc, for over two decades.



Florian Adamski, a digital and data native, will succeed Simm and become CEO of Omnicom Media Group. Previously, Adamski was CEO of OMD Worldwide, the company said in a statement.



