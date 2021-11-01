Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Contracts EM Survey for Lappvattnet Nickel Project

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to complete ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysics at its Lappvattnet nickel project in northern Sweden. The planned EM survey will cover the entire strike length of the Lappvattnet nickel deposit and is intended to prioritize near-surface drill targets and to build upon the Company's first phase drill program.

2021 Drill Program Summary (Results to Date):

The Company's recently completed 15-hole drill program at Lappvattnet tested the western part of the deposit with a series of tight-spaced holes to better define the geometry of the mineralized zone. Drilling covered a strike length of 140 metres which represents just 20% of the total strike length of the nickel deposit. Results received to date include some excellent drill holes with both high-grade massive sulphides and wider zones of disseminated mineralization, all near-surface. Six of seven holes demonstrated continuity of the 2020 inferred mineral resource, four of which expanded nickel mineralization outside of the resource block. Assays for core from eight additional holes are pending and are somewhat delayed due to a backlog at the lab. Results to date are tabled below (all are previously reported in news releases dated August 31 to October 8, 2021):

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Ni

% Cu

% Co

% PGEs

(g/t) LAP21-01 * 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.06 0.25 0.02 0.08 57.00 75.00 18.00 0.49 0.09 0.01 0.08 72.05 72.30 0.25 2.80 0.21 0.06 0.23 74.35 74.60 0.25 1.42 0.18 0.02 0.11 LAP21-02 * 28.00 49.65 21.65 1.09 0.21 0.02 0.28 45.40 49.65 4.25 3.19 0.37 0.07 0.21 45.40 46.50 1.10 5.05 0.17 0.11 0.25 48.15 49.65 1.50 4.25 0.13 0.09 0.19 48.15 48.40 0.25 7.38 0.07 0.13 0.21 LAP21-03 # 36.40 37.60 1.20 1.49 0.29 0.04 0.18 LAP21-04 * 49.00 85.00 36.00 0.93 0.22 0.02 0.28 49.00 54.00 5.00 1.84 0.52 0.03 0.23 49.00 50.95 1.95 2.61 0.56 0.04 0.13 50.40 50.95 0.55 4.08 0.05 0.06 0.11 52.35 52.65 0.30 6.06 0.09 0.11 0.19 70.00 85.00 15.00 1.21 0.19 0.03 0.30 LAP21-05 * 62.00 95.15 33.15 0.98 0.11 0.02 0.28 60.00 74.00 14.00 1.40 0.12 0.03 0.17 62.35 68.00 5.65 2.62 0.13 0.05 0.18 62.90 64.30 1.40 2.51 0.10 0.04 0.20 65.10 68.00 2.90 3.39 0.14 0.06 0.21 66.30 66.95 0.65 6.67 0.14 0.11 0.32 92.00 95.15 3.15 1.17 0.08 0.02 0.13 LAP21-06 # 53.00 58.00 5.00 1.50 0.21 0.03 0.10 54.65 55.50 0.85 5.61 0.07 0.10 0.18 PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au) # confirmed continuity of 2020 resource block * expands nickel mineralization outside of 2020 resource block Length = core length in metres

EM Survey Details:

Twenty-six EM profiles, spaced 40 metres apart, will be measured using Slingram equipment covering a strike length of more than one kilometre. The survey will cover the entire length of the Lappvattnet deposit as well areas along strike to the west and east. Results of the survey will be of particular interest in the eastern part of the deposit where drill density decreases considerably. The survey is intended to investigate bedrock just below overburden which is typically less than 10 to 15 metres thick. The survey will be completed by Geovista AB, from Lulea, Sweden during the fall/early winter.

Nickel Resources:

Gungnir's nickel resources in Sweden include Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. In 2020, the Company updated both resources which collectively total 177 million pounds of nickel (see Technical Report with an effective date of November 17, 2020). The properties are accessible year-round with good transportation and industrial infrastructure including shipping facilities and are located about an hour drive from Boliden's mill complex.

Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO, and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Head Office/Investor Relations

Phone: +1-604-683-0484

Jari Paakki, CEO

Email: jpaakki@eastlink.ca

Chris Robbins, CFO

Email: robbinscr@shaw.ca

