Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derek Mendham as Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2021, replacing Mr. Dean Kobelka who has resigned from the Corporation.

Mr. Mendham brings 27 years of progressively senior finance and accounting experience in the Canadian E&P, oilfield services and capital market sectors. Mr. Mendham was recently a Founder and the Chief Financial Officer of Modern Resources Inc.

"We believe that Derek's significant financial experience will be a tremendous asset to Bonavista and we welcome him to the team. We would also like to thank Dean for his dedication to Bonavista over the past 21 years and wish him success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Earl Reynolds, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Bonavista Energy Corporation is a private oil and natural gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

