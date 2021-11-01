

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector growth rose for the second straight month in October, survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit showed Monday.



The purchasing manager's index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 51.6 in October from 50.3 in September. Any reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.



Output and new orders expanded at a faster pace in October. New business rose for the seventh month in a row.



Production volumes grew for the second straight month in October and backlogs of work declined for the first time in six months.



Employment declined for the fourth month in a row in October. Suppliers' delivery time lengthened.



Input cost and output prices rose at the sharpest rates in three months in October.



The 12-month outlook for production remained optimistic and sentiment increased to the highest in three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de