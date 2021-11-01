The "Europe Power to Gas Market, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe power to gas market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period
Power to gas technology is effective in managing excess renewable energy which is converted into hydrogen. Therefore, this technology allows the potential use of hydrogen in mobility solutions and as a natural gas substitute. The technology also goes through a process of methanation, producing methane or synthetic natural gas which is used in gas grids.
The factors responsible for the growth of the Europe power to gas market during the forecast year include the need for integrated management of power and gas networks and effective usage of renewable energy resources. In addition to this, the growing requirement to reduce carbon emissions coupled with the rising capacity of renewable energy are anticipated to bode well for the growth of power to gas market in the region over the coming years.
The Europe power to gas market is segmented based on technology, capacity, end user industry, region and company. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into electrolysis and methanation, out of which the electrolysis segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast years as well. This is primarily accredited to its dynamic operations and the ability to efficiently integrate electricity from varying renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.
Major players operating in the Europe power to gas market include
- ITM Power
- McPhy Energy SA
- Siemens AG
- MAN Energy Solutions
- Nel ASA
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Electrochaea GmbH
- EXYTRON GmbH
- Greenhydrogen.DK ApS
- Hydrogenics Corporation
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2027
Europe Power to Gas Market, By Technology
- Electrolysis
- Methanation
Europe Power to Gas Market, By Capacity
- Less than 100 kW
- 100-999 kW
- 1000 kW
- Above
Europe Power to Gas Market, By End User Industry
- Commercial
- Utilities
- Industrial
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Power to Gas Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Europe Power to Gas Market Outlook
7. Germany Power to Gas Market Outlook
8. France Power to Gas Market Outlook
9. United Kingdom Power to Gas Market Outlook
10. Italy Power to Gas Market Outlook
11. Spain Power to Gas Market Outlook
12. Poland Power to Gas Market Outlook
13. Russia Power to Gas Market Outlook
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9fjtu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005656/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900