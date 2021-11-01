Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMS4 ISIN: SE0015810247 Ticker-Symbol: IV6 
Tradegate
01.11.21
12:19 Uhr
33,860 Euro
-0,080
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,18034,35016:36
34,23034,29016:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2021 | 15:17
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinnevik: Issue and Repurchase of Incentive Shares in Classes C 2021 and D 2021

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Board has, making use of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 October 2021, resolvedon a directed issue and immediate repurchase of 853,550 incentive shares of Class C 2021 and Class D 2021.

The shares have been issued and repurchased in accordance with the terms and conditions for the long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 October 2021. Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige subscribed for all 853,550 incentive shares, whereof 426,775 shares of Class C 2021 and 426,775 shares of Class D 2021, at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of SEK 0.10 per share. All issued incentive shares have subsequently been repurchased by Kinnevik for SEK 0.10 per share.

The purpose of the share issue and the repurchase is that the incentive shares shall be transferred to employees participating in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plan 2021, in accordance with the Extraordinary General Meeting's resolutions. The incentive shares will, if and to the extent the performance-based condition for the respective share class is fulfilled, be reclassified to Kinnevik Class B shares during 2027.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46

Kinnevik's ambition is to be Europe's leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies for a reimagined everyday and to deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

  • Press release pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0b970bf-00fa-4806-b313-120feeda95f7)

KINNEVIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.