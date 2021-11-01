Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Lead Immuno-Oncology Candidate MIE-101 Highlighted in Keynote Presentation

- Nanoparticle technology shown to be effective in transforming immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" -

- Data presented support durable antitumor activity -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced a keynote presentation delivered on Friday, October 29, at the "Materials in the Anthropocence" Conference in Michoacán, México.

The presentation by Dr. Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic and director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering, outlined the structural details of a naturally occurring plant virus, cowpea mosaic virus, (CPMV), used in the fight against cancer. The plant virus nanoparticle,which neither infects nor replicates in animals, initiates a robust immune response to fight cancer in multiple animal models. The nanoparticle stimulates the innate immune system to kill tumor cells and process tumor antigens, to ultimately activate the adaptive immune system. The immune-mediated anti-tumor effect is potent and durable; efficacy is observed in distant metastatic sites and animals are protected from tumor recurrence. CPMV is the core technology behind Mosaic's lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101.

"Our research consistently demonstrates the broad and unique potency of CPMV in multiple preclinical oncology studies. Data suggest that the observed immuno-stimulatory and antitumor effects of CPMV are due to multiple factors. The size of CPMV combined with the molecular patterns present on its exterior and RNA packaged inside the nanoparticle are quickly recognized by innate immune cells in tumors as belonging to a foreign invader," said Dr. Steinmetz. "This form of initial immune cell recognition has been evolutionarily conserved in all animals as a first line of defense against microbial pathogens, whether of viral, bacterial, fungal or parasitic origin. Once an innate immune cell recognizes a foreign entity, it becomes activated. In the case of intratumoral administration of CPMV, the activated immune cells kill tumor cells, process released tumor antigens and mount a fight against the cancer, while recruiting and educating adaptive immune cells to fight distant untreated tumors and to stay on guard against future recurrence of the disease."

In addition to preclinical studies in mice, collaborations with other researchers have demonstrated antitumor effects of CPMV in multiple cancers affecting canine companion animals including melanoma and sarcoma. Similar signs of immune activation have been observed in studies assessing the effects of CPMV when exposed to human immune cells in vitro. Taken together, these results support the proposed mechanism of action of CPMV to engage multiple conserved pattern recognition receptors common to mammalian immune cells. Mosaic plans to pursue dual development pathways in both canine and human clinical studies.

About the Materials in the Anthropocene Conference

This multidisciplinary conference provides a virtual platform for scientists and students to interact and discuss the effects and implications of new materials and technologies in this new era of humanity in an evolutionary order of their uses: from the traditional application to new technologies; via chemical/physical synthesis to the implementation in "Green" synthesis, obtaining designed nanomaterials to analytical tools for the precise observation of the intrinsic properties. The overall goal is to converge the broad spectrum of disciplines to a single platform which includes, material physics, nanomaterials, nanomedicine, agri-food developments and their socio-economic impacts. To learn more about the conference, please click here.

About MIE-101

Mosaic's lead therapeutic candidate, MIE-101, is derived from the cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV), a plant virus that does not infect humans or animals, but can stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses, as shown in multiple preclinical models of cancer, including melanoma, breast, ovarian, brain and colon. Unlike experimental intratumoral treatments intended to utilize viruses to directly invade and destroy cancer cells, known as oncolytic viruses, MIE-101 represents a novel approach to cancer treatment. MIE-101 has been shown to engage multiple Toll-like receptors on host immune cells in the tumor that have evolved to detect foreign invaders. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that these immune cells then attack the tumor, while also producing molecules that attract, activate and train additional immune cells to recognize and fight the tumor that was directly treated as well as attacking tumors in other areas of the body. MIE-101 has demonstrated single agent activity in preclinical tumor models and enhanced antitumor effects when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other standard cancer therapies.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea mosaic virus ("CPMV"), which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators and co-founders at the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) that has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine research is currently being performed by our co-founders and was funded by the National Science Foundation. For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

