Prolonged time to impending relapse

Decreased risk of relapse

Increased chance of clinical stability

Developed in collaboration with Teva Pharmaceuticals, mdc-IRM, a risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia (Teva codename: TV-46000), is the most advanced investigational product based on MedinCell's BEPO technology. Ongoing New Drug Application review by FDA could lead to commercialization as early as 2022 in the U.S. by Teva, provided marketing authorization. MedinCell is eligible for development and commercial milestones ($122 million), and royalties on net sales.

MedinCell are delighted to present the key outcomes of the pivotal mdc-IRM findings to shareholders and the broader financial community during conferences scheduled on Tuesday, November 2:

Conference in French at 6:30 pm (CET)

Conference in English at 7:30 pm (CET)

Connection link: invest.medincell.com/conference

Replay will be available on invest.medincell.com

Access here the full press release

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to the development, approval and commercialization of TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use); our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products, competition for our specialty products, our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline, our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products, and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general, including: uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial condition, operations, cash flows, and liquidity and on the economy in general, our ability to successfully execute and maintain the activities and efforts related to the measures we have taken or may take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated costs therewith, costs and delays resulting from the extensive pharmaceutical regulation to which we are subject or delays in governmental processing time due to travel and work restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including failure to comply with complex legal and regulatory environments; other financial and economic risks, and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the section captioned "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005385/en/

Contacts:

MedinCell

David Heuzé

Head of communication

david.heuze@medincell.com

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94