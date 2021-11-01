JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Declaration
London, November 1
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Director Declaration
1 November 2021
In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:
Ashley Paxton was appointed to the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited on 1 November 2021.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: sw171@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385