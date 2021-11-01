Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2021 | 15:46
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Declaration

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 1

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director Declaration

1 November 2021

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Ashley Paxton was appointed to the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited on 1 November 2021.

Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com

Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: sw171@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.