Wayne Wager announces retirement. RMI Board of Directors appoints Duncan Higham Chief Executive Officer.

Remote Medical International (RMI), a global company providing medical services, support, and supplies in challenging environments worldwide, announced that it will appoint Duncan Higham as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Higham is the former CEO of SSI Risk Management, a company acquired by RMI in July 2020. Currently, he serves as RMI's Vice President Global Strategy, where he directs the company's growth in renewable energy emergency response. Higham will succeed Wayne Wager, who announced that he plans to retire as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021.

"As governments and employers around the world are increasingly faced with meeting new health and safety challenges, RMI has seen very strong demand for its services. I would like to thank Wayne Wager for his six years of steadfast leadership and execution at RMI," said Nate McLemore, RMI board member. "We are thrilled that Duncan Higham will build on this legacy and take the company forward. Duncan is an exceptional entrepreneur and has led teams in delivering care and safety in the most demanding of environments."

"It has been an honor to serve as CEO of RMI, and I want to offer my sincere thanks to my RMI associates whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much," said Mr. Wager. "I also want to thank our customers and the Board of Directors for their ongoing support."

Duncan Higham founded SSI Risk Management (SSI) in 2012 and SSI Energy in 2016. He successfully grew the SSI Group into a multi-million dollar business before its acquisition by Remote Medical International. He graduated from Cardiff University and Imperial College in Economics before receiving emergency medical training in Cape Town, South Africa. On graduating from university, Mr. Higham served for ten years in the Royal Marines Commandos, leaving post-staff college as a Major. He completed three tours in Afghanistan, the last as Operations Officer for the Royal Marines Commando Brigade conducting offensive operations, where he earned a reputation for delivering solutions under pressure. Amongst the deliverables by his team was the control of casualty evacuation operations through the Operations Room, responsible for the control of all Helicopter Emergency recoveries. Prior to founding SSI, Mr. Higham worked in Iraq for an oil and gas major.

"I want to thank Wayne Wager for his distinguished leadership at RMI and also the Board for its confidence in me as I step into this role," said Mr. Higham. "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with our talented leadership team and employees to serve our exceptional customers, clients, and patients around the world."

About RMI

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remote Medical International saves lives and protects the health and wellbeing of teams working in diverse job sites, including remote pipeline installations, offshore wind and maritime operations, and television and film production locations. The company has been recognized six times by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States and works with Fortune 100 corporations and government services prime contractors.

