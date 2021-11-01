

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the United States has halved in the last two months, according to data compiled by New York Times.



From 100,663 Covid hospitalizations reported on August 31, the number has drastically come down to 50,126 on October 31, marking a 50 percent fall in the meantime.



Covid-related hospitalizations in the country have consistently been decreasing since September.



The relieving trend is also seen in the pandemic death toll and cases.



With 17599 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 45,971,267, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 164 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 745,837.



Pennsylvania reported the most number of cases - 3114 - while Texas - 52 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



Sunday's lower metrics, as a rule, are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



36,715,313 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 192,453,500 people in the United States, or 58 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 85.3 percent of people above 65.



221,520,153 people, or 66.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



422,070,099 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



18,607,505 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 9.7 percent of the population.



