NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on November 1, 2021 , the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on November 2, 2021. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.865.344.924 shares Increase in share capital 27.425.008 shares Total share capital following the increase 4.892.769.932 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974