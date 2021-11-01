Thomas James Homes Launches New Division in Arizona

Real Estate Industry Veteran and Phoenix Native Ryan Huffman Joins as Division President

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a leading technology-enabled builder of single-family urban homes, today announced its entry into Arizona, naming Phoenix native and resident Ryan Huffman as division president. Huffman, who joins TJH with more than 20 years of real estate industry experience, will oversee the development of TJH's team, signature home designs, property acquisitions, and strategic relationships in Arizona.

"We are excited to have Ryan leading the TJH Arizona team as we enter the vibrant greater Phoenix market to build homes for Arizonans in neighborhoods where families want to live, in close proximity to job centers and the bustle of an active community," said Tommy Beadel, co-founder and CEO of Thomas James Homes.

"I was attracted to Thomas James Homes given its unique business model which combines technology innovation, a concerted investment in urban rejuvenation, and quality homebuilding in one," said newly-minted TJH Arizona Division President Ryan Huffman. "Single-family urban housing is both an underserved market and one ripe for disruption. I look forward to building an Arizona team to deliver quality homes in neighborhoods where people want to live."

Prior to joining Thomas James Homes, Huffman served for five years in multiple executive-level capacities with Richmond American Homes including as vice president of land, executive vice president of operations, and most recently, division president for the Phoenix East Division. Huffman's background also includes four years with Mattamy Homes as regional vice president of land acquisition and development, Phoenix and Tucson, preceded by nearly eight years with PulteGroup's Arizona Division, where he held several positions including direction of land acquisition, director of planning, and development and project manager. Huffman earned a Bachelor's of Science in Civil Engineering from Northern Arizona University and a Master's of Business Administration from University of Arizona. He is also a registered civil engineer in both Arizona and California.

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes' mission is to transform the U.S. single-family urban housing market by deploying its proprietary Fuse360 technology designed to address the massive unmet demand for high quality homes in the most desirable neighborhoods located near the heart of many of the country's largest cities. TJH's cloud-based Fuse360 technology offers a fully managed marketplace by providing customers with a simple, seamless, efficient and transparent option for purchasing or building new single-family homes in desirable urban neighborhoods at attainable prices. Thomas James Homes believes that it is currently the country's largest provider of single-family replacement homes. To learn more about TJH's distinct solutions for attaining the right home, right where you want it, visit www.tjh.com.

