Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01.11.2021 | 17:34
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 1

1 November 2021

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC(the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings

The Company announces that it was notified on 29 October 2021 that Tim Woodhead, Non-Executive Director of the Company had converted 19,525 of his holdings in UK Equity Shares of 1p each into 15,488 new Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each. Following this conversion, his beneficial interests in the Company are the following:

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameTim Woodhead
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
Non Executive Director
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Select Trust PLC
b)LEI549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4.Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentUK Equity Shares of 1 pence each
Identification codeGB00B1DPVL60
b)Nature of the TransactionDisposal through conversion of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)N/A

Volume(s): 19,525
d)Aggregated information
N/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction29 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4.Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentGlobal Equity Income Shares of 1 pence each
Identification codeGB00B1DQ6472
b)Nature of the TransactionAcquisition through conversion of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)N/A

Volume(s): 15,488
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction29 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

ENDS

© 2021 PR Newswire
