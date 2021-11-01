DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Substantial CAGR of 8.31% and is also Asserted to Expand to USD 4.96 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

An increasing number of populations with chronic skin conditions and its awareness as well as the launch of technologically advanced Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices with key pharmaceuticals like Lumenis, Venus Concept, Scinton entering the space attributes to the tremendous growth of the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market report:

Key pharma players working proactively in the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market include Alma Lasers, TRIA BEAUTY, Candela Medical, Cutera., Hologic Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Lumenis, Venus Concept, Cynosure Inc, Sciton Inc, SharpLight Technologies Inc, and others.

and others. As per an estimate by DelveInsight, the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market was valued at USD 3.09 billion in 2020, growing at an escalated CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is anticipated to reach USD 4.96 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at an escalated of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is anticipated to reach by 2026. According to DelveInsight analysis, the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Astanza , on July 12, 2021 won the top aesthetic company, as well as best laser services and training in the Aesthetic Everything 2021 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Since the company is the major player in this industry and is located in the United States , it can be anticipated that the United States achieves a greater growth rate in this segment.

, on won the top aesthetic company, as well as best laser services and training in the Since the company is the major player in this industry and is located in , it can be anticipated that achieves a greater growth rate in this segment. On June 18, 2021 , Scinton announced the launch of its latest platform called mJOULE , which includes MOXI and BBL HERO in the United Kingdom . This system offers various features pertaining to pulsed light-based technology, comprising its newest fractional treatment called MOXI and BBL HERO treatment.

announced the launch of its latest platform called , which includes and in the . This system offers various features pertaining to pulsed light-based technology, comprising its newest fractional treatment called MOXI and BBL HERO treatment. On August 17, 2020 , Lumenis had announced a Breakthrough Designation for NuEra Tight comprising FocalRF technology.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Overview

The Energy-Based Aesthetic devices are implemented for various skin procedures that involve skin resurfacing, skin tightening, and body contouring, among others. These devices are majorly used in aesthetic clinics and by dermatologists. Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices are precise and targeted devices that comprise adjustable wavelengths that allow different treatment options. They implement different wavelengths of light use and other fibre optic systems for delivering lasers on nanometer scales. Various technological advantages are offered by the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices such as the light-based devices comprising aesthetic technologies such as intensified pulsed light (IPL), which is suitable for all kinds of skin, especially for people with darker hair color and skin.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. However, the supremacy of North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. The domination observed is mainly due to factors like huge technological advancements in the field of minimally invasive skin treatments for lifting and tightening of the skin, increasing chronic skin conditions amongst Americans requiring aesthetic treatment, increasing affordability, rising awareness and acceptability of cosmetic treatments driving the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market growth.

The global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market by technology is categorized into laser-based technology, energy-based technology, and light-based technology devices. Technological advancements observed in the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices comprises for improvised safety and efficacy, several navigational features which can be user-friendly in performing assessments based on monitoring with built-in diagnostics, compact pen-sized devices which can easily assess the nooks and crevices, like corners of the eye region and reduced downtime. All these enhanced features and technology indicate the increase in the demand for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices.

Cynosure's Elite iQ Aesthetic Workstation was launched on June 01, 2020, which is a laser-based technology device offering various advantages for effective hair removal and skin revitalization. The machine allows faster treatments with higher max energy when compared with the previous generation devices. OnJune 01, 2021, Eclipse launched the MicroPen EVO Advanced Microneedling Device, which is available in both the United States and Canada.

Other Energy-Based Aesthetic Device launched recently is mJOULE platform by Scinton, and a BTD received by Lumenis for NuEra Tight comprising FocalRF technology, all these devices serve as the factors contributing to the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market growth boost.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics

An increasing number of populations with chronic skin conditions, lesser risk of skin damage, alertness in the treatment as per the skin type and texture, hair thickness and hair colour add to the greater demand for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices in the market. Additionally, general awareness regarding skin conditions in people and the launch of advanced and new devices such as compact pen-shaped Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices will further provide lucrative opportunities in the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market.

But, the market for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices observed a period of moderate growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, because of the reduction observed in patient visits to dermatology and aesthetic clinics, shutting down of the manufacturing and supply units owing to lockdown. Also, the high cost of these Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices can be a potential setback for the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market.

However, the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market is gradually trying to get normalcy as per the improving situation owing to relaxation given in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and opening up of the manufacturing and supply centers. The manufacturers are taking adequate steps for tackling the challenges that have occurred owing to the pandemic and have continued to build alternative and technologically advanced Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices.

Scope of the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Alma Lasers, Candela Medical., Lumenis., Cutera., Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept., TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc, and others.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Segmentation

By Technology

Laser Based Technology

Light Based Technology

Energy Based Technology

By Product Type

Laser Resurfacing Devices

Body- Contouring Devices

By Application

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Skin Resurfacing

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World ( Middle East , Africa , and South America )

Delveinsight Analysis: The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% and will reach USD 4.96 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Key factors analysis 5 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 7 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market layout 8 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Alma Lasers 9.2 Candela Medical 9.3 Lumenis 9.4 Cutera 9.5 Hologic Inc 9.6 Sciton Inc 9.7 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA 9.8 Bausch Health Companies Inc 9.9 Venus Concept 9.10 TRIA BEAUTY 9.11 Cynosure Inc. 9.12 SharpLight Technologies Inc 9.13 Lutronic 9.14 Fotona 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

