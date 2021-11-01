The deal with the high-profile electric car company, announced today by Ganfeng, comes three days after Tesla reportedly placed an order with CATL for 45 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries.U.S. electric carmaker Tesla has signed a three-year agreement to purchase battery grade lithium hydroxide from producer Ganfeng Lithium, the Chinese supplier this afternoon announced. With Chinese auto industry website Gasgoo on Friday reporting Elon Musk"s Tesla had placed an order for 45 GWh worth of lithium iron phosphate batteries from Chinese manufacturer CATL, the deal announced by Ganfeng today ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...