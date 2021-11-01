IAHL Corp.: IAHL Timeline Update

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL)

To maintain a current line of communication with our investors and shareholders we want to keep you informed as we move to a current reporting company and finish the last items needed.

As per our last press release we had set the end of October as our end goal for achieving this but our partners are still closing out the few remaining land owners necessary for phase one of terminal project location.

We are confident now that this will completed this month as well as first draw transfers to be initiated from closings so our financial disclosures will show these funds in our balance sheets to represent our strength to the market as we move forward.

The energy markets have moved to favorable conditions thus creating even stronger margins to our joint mega project.

We thank our supportive investors and shareholders as we negotiate the final steps in transformation to a fully transparent and reporting company.

The entire IAHL family and our partners wish everyone a safe and healthy close to this year.

contact info@altenesol.com

SOURCE: IAHL Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670581/IAHL-Timeline-Update