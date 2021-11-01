Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.11.2021 | 17:44
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IAHL Corp.: IAHL Timeline Update

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL)

To maintain a current line of communication with our investors and shareholders we want to keep you informed as we move to a current reporting company and finish the last items needed.

As per our last press release we had set the end of October as our end goal for achieving this but our partners are still closing out the few remaining land owners necessary for phase one of terminal project location.

We are confident now that this will completed this month as well as first draw transfers to be initiated from closings so our financial disclosures will show these funds in our balance sheets to represent our strength to the market as we move forward.

The energy markets have moved to favorable conditions thus creating even stronger margins to our joint mega project.

We thank our supportive investors and shareholders as we negotiate the final steps in transformation to a fully transparent and reporting company.

The entire IAHL family and our partners wish everyone a safe and healthy close to this year.

contact info@altenesol.com

SOURCE: IAHL Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670581/IAHL-Timeline-Update

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.