Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - November 1, 2021 - RecovR, the two-in-one lot management and theft recovery solution by Kudelski IoT - a unit of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD), a leading global technology and security provider - today announced that The Niello Company - a Sacramento-based automotive dealership group with 10 rooftops and 8 iconic brands - has been deployed across all Niello's dealerships. RecovR will both protect Niello and its customers from the increasing rate of vehicle theft in the U.S. - up 9.2% from 2019 to 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) - as well as increase lot efficiency and shorten time to sale. With RecovR, Niello staff can now find cars faster for customers, track down misplaced cars in seconds, enable instant inventory audits and sell a high-quality, high-tech product that meets an important customer need and creates significant new revenue at the F&I desk. RecovR enables faster recovery through its easy-to-use smartphone app, with the ability to share vehicle location instantly with law enforcement via a simple tracking URL. This capability - critical to recovering vehicles quickly - is not available in solutions built into most vehicles by original equipment manufacturer (OEMs). 'We've worked with a handful of recovery devices in the past that over-promised and under-delivered. No solution has matched the results, positive customer experience and collaborative relationship we have with RecovR,' said Dennis Gingrich, Finance Director for The Niello Company. 'We made the switch to RecovR because we can install it ourselves in less than a minute, and because of the many ways it helps our salesforce and support staff get cars into customers' hands more efficiently. It protects us, our customers and our community from theft, all while providing strong privacy protections and strong peace of mind for everyone.' 'The partnership with The Niello Company proves that RecovR is not only disrupting the market with innovative technology, but also through its dealer-centric business model that enables easy adoption with an attractive business model for dealers,' said Sean Gately, VP Sales for RecovR. 'Niello Company dealerships are a compelling case study for how to succeed with RecovR across multiple vehicle segments, and we can see why they have had 100 years of success in Northern California.' With RecovR, car owners can not only find their vehicle when stolen, but also locate it when misplaced in a parking lot and receive immediate alerts if a vehicle is moved from its assigned location (whether towed, stolen or borrowed without permission). RecovR continues to install at new dealerships across the country daily. If you are interested in learning more about RecovR, please visit www.recovr.biz, or visit RecovR's SEMA booth #70040 from November 2-5 in Las Vegas, just outside of West Hall, next to West Coast Customs. Niello's testimonial video can also be watched here. About RecovR RecovR, the innovative, two-in-one solution designed to help automobile dealers maximize lot efficiency and drive additional F&I revenue, is developed by Kudelski IoT, a leading global IoT technology and security solutions provider. The product of a proven team of more than 100 experienced professionals, RecovR benefits from the Kudelski Group's 70 years of innovation. RecovR has no upfront costs, enables dealerships to sell cars faster and offers car buyers a valuable purchase add-on that captures incremental F&I revenue. For more information and to inquire about putting RecovR to work in your dealership, visit www.recovr.biz. About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. Media contacts Chelsea Horn

