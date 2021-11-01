Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Frankfurt
01.11.21
16:22 Uhr
7,900 Euro
+0,050
+0,64 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1008,40019:17
8,2008,30019:30
PR Newswire
01.11.2021 | 18:16
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 1

1 November 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 694.828p. The highest price paid per share was 697.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 688.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0194% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 454,778,450 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 851,443,246. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
683690.40 08:08:52
118690.40 08:08:52
717690.20 08:08:52
817691.80 08:11:40
804692.40 08:13:59
730692.00 08:16:36
73691.60 08:17:10
46691.60 08:17:20
73691.60 08:17:30
691692.20 08:21:22
690692.80 08:24:28
20692.40 08:25:26
557692.40 08:25:26
222692.40 08:25:26
713692.20 08:26:33
592692.00 08:28:50
171692.00 08:28:50
527692.00 08:29:56
300692.00 08:29:56
188692.40 08:31:27
53692.40 08:31:27
305692.40 08:31:27
221692.40 08:31:27
735692.20 08:31:27
260693.80 08:37:12
128693.80 08:37:12
197693.40 08:37:12
782694.00 08:40:20
43692.60 08:42:11
731692.60 08:42:11
149691.40 08:45:22
609691.40 08:45:22
119690.00 08:47:56
213690.00 08:47:56
16690.00 08:48:35
445690.00 08:48:35
785690.00 08:52:49
779691.20 08:58:38
805691.40 08:59:37
761691.20 09:00:47
39691.20 09:04:12
672691.20 09:04:12
760690.80 09:07:10
483691.80 09:12:58
321691.80 09:12:58
709691.80 09:15:49
502691.80 09:16:02
810691.60 09:20:32
820691.40 09:20:35
573691.00 09:23:47
100691.00 09:23:47
397690.40 09:25:51
326690.40 09:25:51
721690.00 09:28:41
825690.40 09:33:37
679690.20 09:35:00
300690.00 09:35:00
474690.20 09:35:00
681690.00 09:37:19
178689.60 09:37:30
493689.60 09:37:30
454689.40 09:40:43
283689.40 09:40:43
2689.20 09:42:52
700689.20 09:46:40
800688.80 09:47:02
714689.20 09:50:52
682690.00 09:59:23
796690.00 10:02:52
816690.00 10:07:03
755689.80 10:07:28
721691.60 10:12:29
344691.60 10:12:29
156691.60 10:12:29
300691.60 10:12:29
780691.40 10:12:39
261692.40 10:18:22
210692.40 10:18:22
674692.80 10:20:07
516692.60 10:20:07
256692.60 10:20:11
824692.40 10:23:37
521695.20 10:32:22
100695.20 10:32:22
242695.20 10:32:22
734695.00 10:33:03
675695.00 10:36:00
611694.60 10:38:05
150694.60 10:38:05
423694.80 10:43:56
300694.80 10:43:56
131694.80 10:43:56
550694.80 10:43:56
711695.20 10:52:06
598694.80 10:52:06
166694.80 10:52:06
722693.60 10:55:52
791694.00 11:03:57
364694.00 11:05:07
395694.00 11:05:07
697693.80 11:07:54
830694.00 11:12:32
740693.40 11:14:22
5693.40 11:15:05
788694.00 11:19:58
777693.80 11:23:32
700694.40 11:27:52
675694.40 11:34:50
747694.00 11:35:31
747693.80 11:38:29
487693.20 11:41:59
273693.20 11:41:59
353693.40 11:52:10
482693.40 11:52:10
785693.60 11:53:54
692693.60 12:00:42
752693.40 12:01:58
150693.60 12:06:19
609693.60 12:06:19
784693.80 12:13:55
225693.80 12:13:55
262693.80 12:13:55
300693.80 12:13:55
160694.20 12:17:42
288694.60 12:19:06
512694.60 12:19:06
290695.20 12:23:49
459695.20 12:23:49
312695.60 12:29:02
500695.60 12:29:02
744695.80 12:32:40
350696.40 12:36:29
300696.40 12:36:29
300696.80 12:38:12
565696.60 12:39:10
185696.60 12:39:10
703696.80 12:42:24
332696.40 12:42:42
496696.40 12:42:42
742696.40 12:48:48
688696.80 12:59:05
731696.60 13:03:47
34696.40 13:04:14
287696.40 13:04:14
567696.40 13:04:14
691696.40 13:05:06
789695.60 13:05:58
30695.60 13:06:40
723695.80 13:08:55
695695.40 13:12:49
780696.00 13:19:12
71697.00 13:20:27
363697.00 13:20:27
1142697.00 13:20:27
679696.80 13:22:29
700696.40 13:26:14
40696.40 13:26:14
755696.80 13:30:01
774696.40 13:30:23
198696.00 13:31:59
590696.00 13:31:59
837696.40 13:34:03
300696.40 13:34:03
547696.40 13:34:03
809696.60 13:36:03
260696.40 13:36:03
550696.40 13:36:03
18696.80 13:37:45
410696.80 13:37:45
300696.80 13:37:45
31696.80 13:37:45
329696.60 13:38:20
493696.60 13:38:20
32696.40 13:40:06
7696.40 13:40:06
729696.40 13:40:06
751695.80 13:42:23
210695.80 13:42:23
256695.80 13:42:23
300695.80 13:42:23
141695.80 13:45:16
438695.80 13:45:16
120695.80 13:45:16
291696.20 13:49:17
440696.20 13:49:17
802696.00 13:49:42
489696.00 13:49:42
300696.00 13:49:42
507696.00 13:52:26
231696.00 13:52:26
722695.80 13:52:38
485696.00 13:55:20
300696.00 13:55:20
754696.00 13:57:37
19696.20 13:59:52
19696.20 13:59:52
300696.40 14:00:32
792696.60 14:00:57
629696.60 14:01:33
125696.60 14:01:33
13696.60 14:01:33
198696.40 14:02:00
500696.40 14:02:00
172696.40 14:02:00
474696.40 14:02:00
300696.40 14:02:00
828696.00 14:02:39
822696.40 14:04:07
803696.20 14:07:07
852696.00 14:08:22
484695.80 14:09:28
280695.80 14:09:28
300696.00 14:12:12
826695.80 14:12:18
339695.40 14:14:18
625695.60 14:18:18
126695.60 14:18:18
350695.60 14:18:37
300695.60 14:18:37
748695.40 14:19:01
300696.00 14:23:52
214696.00 14:23:52
728696.00 14:24:56
200696.60 14:26:30
862697.00 14:28:17
810697.20 14:28:17
820696.80 14:29:37
214697.00 14:29:37
300697.00 14:29:37
3696.80 14:30:00
156696.60 14:30:01
498696.60 14:30:01
156696.60 14:30:01
695696.40 14:31:38
774696.20 14:32:50
310696.20 14:34:37
361696.20 14:34:37
883696.40 14:36:27
244696.40 14:38:37
192697.20 14:40:52
638697.20 14:40:52
743696.80 14:40:53
788696.60 14:42:54
231696.80 14:42:54
257696.80 14:42:54
300696.80 14:42:54
32696.20 14:45:01
489696.20 14:45:01
262696.20 14:45:01
300696.40 14:47:08
215696.40 14:47:08
150696.40 14:47:08
807696.40 14:48:15
677696.20 14:51:56
15696.40 14:53:52
155696.40 14:53:52
187696.40 14:53:52
833696.20 14:54:52
31696.20 14:57:19
68696.20 14:57:19
300696.20 14:57:19
14696.20 14:57:19
1218696.20 14:57:19
1301696.20 14:57:19
384696.40 15:00:59
340696.40 15:00:59
767696.40 15:01:13
780696.20 15:02:41
1343696.40 15:05:13
36696.40 15:08:13
818696.20 15:08:37
676696.20 15:10:17
351696.20 15:10:17
181696.20 15:10:17
129696.00 15:12:06
604696.00 15:12:06
225696.60 15:14:12
300696.60 15:14:12
300696.60 15:14:20
215696.60 15:14:20
701696.40 15:15:04
2696.00 15:17:46
752696.00 15:18:01
232695.80 15:18:54
451695.80 15:19:28
798695.80 15:21:05
537695.60 15:21:41
136697.00 15:25:07
771697.00 15:25:07
801696.80 15:25:07
762696.60 15:25:07
798695.20 15:26:43
715694.00 15:28:17
832694.20 15:31:32
775695.60 15:35:09
456695.40 15:36:38
784695.40 15:37:21
570695.20 15:37:32
260695.20 15:37:32
67695.00 15:39:23
383695.00 15:39:23
240695.00 15:39:23
30695.00 15:39:23
775695.20 15:45:00
53695.20 15:45:00
985695.40 15:45:59
300696.40 15:49:13
679696.20 15:49:13
300696.40 15:49:13
236696.40 15:49:13
598696.40 15:49:13
728696.00 15:49:52
830696.20 15:51:42
824695.80 15:52:47
798696.00 15:56:15
492696.60 15:57:42
343696.60 15:57:42
891697 15:59:44
1135697 16:01:44
331697 16:01:44
444697 16:01:44
787696 16:02:52
696697 16:06:50
804697 16:06:50
737697 16:08:12
68697 16:08:57
669697 16:08:57
919697 16:10:57
688697 16:11:22
709697 16:13:22
119697 16:13:22
710698 16:15:57
692698 16:15:57
803697 16:15:59
768697 16:18:51
60697 16:20:15
22697 16:20:15
29697 16:20:15
29697 16:20:15
29697 16:20:15
29697 16:20:15
29697 16:20:15
29697 16:20:15
29697 16:20:15
22697 16:20:15
22697 16:20:22
465697 16:20:22
83697 16:20:26
736697 16:21:18
427697 16:21:22
253697 16:21:22
674697 16:22:22
78697 16:23:08
359697 16:23:12
855697 16:23:12
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.