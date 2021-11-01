Company To Operate a Luxury Golf Resort Community in Greece Featuring a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course

Arcis Golf has entered into an agreement to provide management and operating services for Kilada Country Club, Golf Residences, a new luxury golf resort community under construction in the Porto Heli area of the Peloponnese region in southern Greece.

Arcis Golf will be involved in all facets of construction, club membership and pre-opening marketing. Upon completion, the company will oversee operations for this world-class destination including marketing, staffing, budgeting, retail, event development, and member programming for the private golf club, clubhouse, pool, and spa.

"This project enhances our breadth and depth as a company and taps into the vast and varied skills of our leadership team," said Arcis Golf Founder and CEO Blake Walker. "Consulting and management on a development of this magnitude uses our extensive club operations expertise and taps into our proficiency in designing world-class lifestyle offerings and in delivering extraordinary experiences."

For a company in high growth mode, including the recent acquisition of the Mickelson Golf portfolio in Arizona and two premier clubs in its Dallas headquarters market, the new relationship with Kilada fits into Arcis Golf's expansion plans.

"We are committed to finding and affiliating with high quality clubs like Kilada," Walker added, "and international expansion is the next step in our growth strategy. We're excited for our members and guests to have an opportunity to visit and experience all the beauty and quality that Kilada has to offer." Arcis Golf is the second largest and fastest growing owner and operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs and now stands at approximately 70 courses and clubs.

Dolphin Capital, the owner and developer of world-class integrated resorts, is financing the project, which includes the first Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in the eastern Mediterranean. Zoniro, the exclusive developer of Dolphin Capital Investors' projects, is overseeing the community master plan and integration of operational components. Set within 514 acres (208 hectares) of olive groves overlooking the picturesque traditional fishing village of Kilada, the region-often referred to as the "Hamptons of Greece"-is characterized by mountainous terrain and rolling hills with sweeping views of distant islands and the Aegean Sea.

Kilada Country Club, Golf Residences will open in phases. The first phase is scheduled to debut in June 2023 with the country club, golf course, dining, pool, and clubhouse, to be followed by the spa and the beach club shortly afterwards. Future services and features of value to members and their guests include the boutique Kilada Hilltop Hotel and a dedicated wellness and training center.

The community also will offer exclusive residential real estate, including 90 signature villas lots ranging from nearly 10,000 to more than 20,000 square feet.

Holding geographical exclusivity, Kilada Golf Course is recognized globally as PGA National Greece, becoming only the 10th PGA National-designated resort in the world. The golf course presently has nine holes graded, with the remaining under construction.

"The golf course we are designing at Kilada will surely be the centerpiece of something unique and special within this Mediterranean location," said Nicklaus. "This is a superb piece of property with wonderful movement and existing natural features. Our job is to simply set the golf into the land, and we hope this is a course and resort that will attract golfers of all skill levels."

Arcis Golf has a previous working relationship with Nicklaus Design: Both The Club at Ruby Hill (Northern California) and The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge (Snoqualmie, Washington) have Jack Nicklaus Signature Design courses.

Arcis Golf has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the United States fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and National Golf Foundation's biennial "Top 100 Businesses in Golf" award (2018, 2020). In addition, CEO Walker was recognized by EY in 2018 as the Entrepreneur Of The Year in the hospitality category.

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

For further information about Kilada Country Club, Golf Residences, visit https://www.mykilada.com/country-club.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of approximately 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages.

Arcis Golf is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today's consumers. The company is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties. Headquarters: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

About Dolphin Capital

Dolphin Capital Partners (DCP) is a global real estate investor and developer specializing in luxury resorts. Since 2005, DCP has raised and managed in excess of €1.2bn ($1.4 billion U.S.) in equity through its various investment companies and is the developer of world class assets such as Amanzoe and Nikki Beach Resort Spa in Greece, Amanera in Dominican Republic, and Pearl Island in Panama. DCP's main investment vehicle is Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI), listed on AIM (Alternative Investment Market) of the London Stock Exchange, which currently owns several sites and projects in Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, and Turkey. In addition to Kilada Country Club, Golf Residences, the developers are also currently delivering the One&Only Kéa Island, Greece. For more information on Dolphin Capital Partners, please visit dolphincp.com.

Zoniro

Zoniro provides integrated development management, advisory and brokerage services for real estate investments. The company specializes in mixed-used developments, residential projects, luxury hotels and villas, golf, and marinas. Zoniro is the exclusive developer of Dolphin Capital Investors' projects creating high end resorts in sublime locations. The company's multidisciplinary know-how and ability to maximize value through the integration of all development elements. Website: http://www.zoniro.eu

