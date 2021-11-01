Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CXJV ISIN: ID1000117500 Ticker-Symbol: W6O 
Frankfurt
01.11.21
08:07 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE TBK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE TBK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0070,01418:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE
WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE TBK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE TBK0,0080,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.