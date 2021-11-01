Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Shine Box Capital Corp. (TSXV: RENT.P) ("Shine Box" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company as defined under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), wishes to report that the previously announced amended and restated letter of intent between the Corporation and Interfield Solutions Ltd. (the "LOI") dated September 10, 2021 (the "Proposed Transaction") has expired in accordance with the terms of the LOI. The Proposed Transaction was expected to constitute the "Qualifying Transaction" of Shine Box as such term is defined in Policy 2.4.

The parties are not going to extend the LOI. Shine Box has re-engaged in the process of identifying and evaluating assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Shine Box has applied to the TSXV to resume trading of the common shares of Shine Box (trading symbol "RENT.P"), which were previously halted from trading on June 14, 2021 pending completion of the Proposed Transaction.

For further information:

Shine Box Capital Corp.

Dan Forigo

Phone: 403-796-5529

E-mail: danforigo1972@gmail.com

