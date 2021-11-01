Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Tradegate
01.11.21
18:16 Uhr
13,210 Euro
-0,220
-1,64 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,19013,38019:10
PR Newswire
01.11.2021 | 18:52
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Publication Schedule for Kamux Corporation's Financial Reporting in 2022

KAMUX CORPORATION Stock Exchange Release November 1, 2021 at 19:40

HELSINKI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its financial statements and interim reports in 2022 as follows:

4 March 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2021.

13 May 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2022.

12 August 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022.

18 November 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022.

The Annual Report for 2021 including Financial Statements will be published on week 12/2022.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is planned to be held on Wednesday April 20, 2022.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.kamux.com

Kamux Corporation, Communications

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/publication-schedule-for-kamux-corporation-s-financial-reporting-in-2022,c3445037

KAMUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.