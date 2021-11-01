Publication Schedule for Kamux Corporation's Financial Reporting in 2022

KAMUX CORPORATION Stock Exchange Release November 1, 2021 at 19:40

4 March 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2021.

13 May 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2022.

12 August 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022.

18 November 2022: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022.

The Annual Report for 2021 including Financial Statements will be published on week 12/2022.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is planned to be held on Wednesday April 20, 2022.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

