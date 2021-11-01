- (PLX AI) - Nordic Waterproofing to repurchase shares for a maximum amount of SEK 30 million.
|Nordic Waterproofing Starts Share Buyback for up to SEK 30 Million
|20.07.
|Nordic Waterproofing Q2 EBIT SEK 160 Million
|(PLX AI) - Nordic Waterproofing Q2 sales SEK 1,000 million.• Q2 EBITDA SEK 192 million• Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 4.84• Q2 EPS SEK 4.8
|24.06.
|Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (publ)
|15.06.
|NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING AB: NWG creates Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) position
|31.05.
|Notice of extraordinary general meeting of Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (publ)
