New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - ADACash has today announced the progress of its cryptocurrency project. The project, which has 3215 crypto account holders, also boasts a market cap of more than $4,000,000. The platform presently has a full collection of tokens whose offer is set at a thousand trillion.





Figure 1: Today ADACash announced the progress of its cryptocurrency project

The law of demand and supply heavily influences the operations of the platform function and when the demand for cryptocurrency is high, the supply flow diminishes, which raises the cost of the supply. This occurrence limits the amount of currency available to facilitate transactions.

Advantage for Crypto Holders

ADACash promotes the creation of passive income through the accumulation of its shares to the crypto holders. By buying and holding onto the shares for a long time, their investments grow significantly and are deemed profitable then. As passive income is seen as a new and alluring investment, its growth profitability can only be achieved by considering both traditional and modern mix.

In the traditional method, a crypto holder makes an investment while the growth of the market cap is in effect. However, for the reward system, a combination of modern and new ways of earning profits is employed.

"As technology has become rampant and it's utilization to facilitate various sectors to ease human work, significant, it is vital that we appreciate the role it has played in propelling forward the banking industry where crypto currency trade partially falls. By imitating the actual market conditions, ADACash project has contributed to bringing light into the country by promoting normal banking services such as enabling savings. Going by our current analytic, it is evident that people are open minded to embracing this new technology and platform. We could never be happier," said the COO.

In order to purchase ADACash

From buying of ADACash shares and opening a savings account, the holders are entitled to an eight percent reward from any transactions resulting from the process. The accumulated money is consequently sent to the holder's e-wallet. From there, the traders are allowed to either re-invest the cash, withdraw it or hold on to the shares, which will generate more revenue in the future.

"I am immensely excited to be part of the growth journey of ADACash. When it started I thought it was a scam. I couldn't comprehend how investing in intangible shares could generate passive income. More so, this was propagated by my ignorance to crypto currency and the ever changing technology. So far, my perception has drastically changed after a little dare to investment in the platform," said Sharma.

About ADACACash

ADACash is a company that focuses on offering reward tokens based on Binance and Smart Chain. By buying shares of the cryptocurrency, the crypto holders are privileged to earn passive income through the growth of the shares. The company also uses a unique reward system that reflects all the transactions that all holders carry out.

