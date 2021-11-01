Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Harry Pokrandt ("Mr. Pokrandt") announces that, through his company 485374 BC Ltd., he acquired an aggregate of 1,022,856 Common shares of Woodbridge Resources Ltd. (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.02 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $20,457 (the "Acquisition"). Mr. Pokerandt acquired the securities pursuant to the closing of a private placement of 5,508,356 Common shares of the Issuer at a purchase price of $0.02 per share for gross proceeds of $110,167.12 (the "Offering").

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Pokrandt did not hold any securities of the Issuer. As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Pokrandt now has beneficial ownership of and / or control or direction over 1,022,856 Common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 11.34% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common shares. The Common shares were acquired for investment purposes.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Harry Pokrandt"

Harry Pokrandt

